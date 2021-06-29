Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.67.

NYSE GNRC opened at $409.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $412.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,590. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

