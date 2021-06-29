Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ready Capital by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 78,722 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

