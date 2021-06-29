T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.41. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

