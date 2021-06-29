J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 273.60 ($3.57). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 3,303,078 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -20.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

