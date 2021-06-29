Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 4,490.5% in June

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,900 shares, a growth of 4,490.5% from the May 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWARF. SEB Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

