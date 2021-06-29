Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 4,490.5% in June

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,900 shares, a growth of 4,490.5% from the May 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWARF. SEB Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:NWARF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

