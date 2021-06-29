Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Rises By 6,300.0%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of SYZLF opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

