Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Rises By 6,300.0%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of SYZLF opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $14.35.
Sylogist Company Profile
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.