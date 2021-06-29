TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$132.51. TMX Group shares last traded at C$132.47, with a volume of 66,761 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

