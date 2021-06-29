Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

In related news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,000. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,670,951.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $358,640.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

