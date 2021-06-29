Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

