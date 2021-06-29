Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.