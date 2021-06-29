Robert W. Baird Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $48.55 on Friday. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in GMS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $43,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.