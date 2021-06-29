The Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Underperform Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their underperform rating on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

