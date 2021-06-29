Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ (CCEP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.