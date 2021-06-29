$160.00 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $630.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NYSE CALX opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

