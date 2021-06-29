DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) versus Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Head-To-Head Review

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35% Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23%

DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Micron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.19 -$6.79 million $0.19 79.32 Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.36 $2.69 billion $2.55 32.70

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DSP Group and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Micron Technology 0 6 27 1 2.85

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $107.42, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Summary

Micron Technology beats DSP Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

