Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.35.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.