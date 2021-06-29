NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.74.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.