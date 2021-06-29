Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.31. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

