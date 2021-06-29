iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered iSun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $12.44 on Friday. iSun has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.23.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iSun will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,686,888 over the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

