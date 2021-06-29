Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUTU. TheStreet lowered Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.28. Futu has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

