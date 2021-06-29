Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

