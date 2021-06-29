Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $696.67 million, a PE ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

