ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.03. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

