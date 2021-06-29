Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.27. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$8.06, with a volume of 819,894 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.