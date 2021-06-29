Brokers Set Expectations for Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vodafone Group in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

