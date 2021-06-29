Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

