Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Increases By 267.5%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 267.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.80. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

