Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.94. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 18,688 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

