AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABQQ opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. AB International Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

