AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABQQ opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. AB International Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
AB International Group Company Profile
