Telekom Austria’s (TKAGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Telekom Austria stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.25. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Telekom Austria’s payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.