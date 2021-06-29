Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNCRY opened at $8.95 on Friday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.