Halma’s (HLMAF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.