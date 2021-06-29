The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15. Puma has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

