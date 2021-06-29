Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,621,791. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $21,623,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

