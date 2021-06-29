American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $271.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

