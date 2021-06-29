Analyzing Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) and Its Rivals

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: APLIF) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Appili Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Appili Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics Competitors 4634 17699 38941 768 2.58

Appili Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 314.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -71.87% -61.65% Appili Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 -$4.07 million -3.35 Appili Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.37

Appili Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Appili Therapeutics. Appili Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

