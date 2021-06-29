Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $463.53 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $466.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

