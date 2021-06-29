Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 753,302 shares valued at $82,706,240. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.