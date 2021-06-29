Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.52.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

