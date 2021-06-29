Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

