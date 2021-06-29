JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

