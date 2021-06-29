International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Tomkins now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $148.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.