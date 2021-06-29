Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AIH opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

