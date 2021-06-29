Winnebago Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 720.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

