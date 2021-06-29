Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $54.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.11. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $743.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 over the last three months. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

