Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DANOY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

DANOY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

