Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMWYY. AlphaValue raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.