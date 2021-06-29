Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Desjardins

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26. Empire has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.