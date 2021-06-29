DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $119.05 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.