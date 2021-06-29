Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

adidas stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 12 month low of $129.08 and a 12 month high of $186.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

